Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $300.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.10 and its 200 day moving average is $442.47. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $310.41 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

