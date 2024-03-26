Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 15,272,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 38,338,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

