Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 4,153.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

LUCD stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

