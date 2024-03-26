LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in LPL Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.73.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $263.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

