London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($41.70) and last traded at GBX 3,050 ($38.54), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($38.54).

London Security Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,059.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,038.56.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

