Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 556400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

