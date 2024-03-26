LogicMark (LGMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect LogicMark to post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LogicMark Stock Performance

Shares of LGMK stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. LogicMark has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LogicMark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LogicMark in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicMark in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Featured Stories

