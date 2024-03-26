Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,076 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

LYV opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.