Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LAAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

NYSE LAAC opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $801.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $22,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $15,303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $6,877,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

