Limoneira (LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 12th

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. 8,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $349.74 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 177.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Limoneira by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

