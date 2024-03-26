Life & Banc Split Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Life & Banc Split Stock Down 0.2 %
LBS stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.13. 39,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Life & Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a market cap of C$336.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.89.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
