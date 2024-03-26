Life & Banc Split Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Life & Banc Split Stock Down 0.2 %

LBS stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.13. 39,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Life & Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a market cap of C$336.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.