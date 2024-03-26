Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 250,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 411,042 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $7.16.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at $47,598,062.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,584.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 770,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 62.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.