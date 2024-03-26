Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.09

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 252741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.