Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,107 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.89% of Leslie’s worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

