Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Announces Dividend of $0.88

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8805 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 56,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,357. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.