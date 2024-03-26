Legacy Bridge LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $70.05 on Monday, reaching $1,042.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,986,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $792.10 and its 200-day moving average is $459.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

