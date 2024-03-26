Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.17 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

