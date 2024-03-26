Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,272,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.61.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

