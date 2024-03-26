Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.74. The company had a trading volume of 359,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,747. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

