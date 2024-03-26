Legacy Bridge LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,351.58. 2,122,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,258.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,054.64. The company has a market capitalization of $626.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

