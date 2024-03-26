Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

