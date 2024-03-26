Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is Reinhart Partners LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the quarter. Lantheus accounts for 3.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.98% of Lantheus worth $84,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

