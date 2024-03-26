KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 538,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,075,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.
KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.
