Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.48. 7,101,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

