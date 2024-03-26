Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.75

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $79.75, with a volume of 4101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Knife River Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

