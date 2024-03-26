Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $196.14 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average of $231.50. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

