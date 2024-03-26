Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 505.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.42.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.