Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.