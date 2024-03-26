Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $844,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,926,160,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

