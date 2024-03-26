Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,211,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 195,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,401,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

