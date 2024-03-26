Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $526.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.55. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $364.88 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.