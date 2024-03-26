Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

