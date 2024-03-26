Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

