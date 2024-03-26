Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 319,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.