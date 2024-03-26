Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,843 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.