Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.