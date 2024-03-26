Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

SHEL opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

