Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $66,993,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 209,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

