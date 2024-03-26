Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 479.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,272 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,248 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 141,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 652,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $89.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

