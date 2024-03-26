Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

