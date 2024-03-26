Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,468 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,768 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 2.3 %

ILMN opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $233.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.