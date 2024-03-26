Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 656 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $477.94. 5,959,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,254. The firm has a market cap of $382.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.78 and its 200 day moving average is $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

