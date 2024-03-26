Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 1,792 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.43. 1,198,309 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.