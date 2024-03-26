Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases 9,387 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.88. 340,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,624. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

