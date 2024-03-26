Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $772.67. 1,805,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,557. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $722.56 and a 200-day moving average of $633.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

