Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth $23,421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7,041.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 792,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,579 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $5,656,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. 329,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,350. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

