Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $3.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. 1,655,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

