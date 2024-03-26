Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys Shares of 1,053 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.98. 4,140,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

