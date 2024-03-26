Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys 79 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.63. 73,990,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,293,922. The company has a market cap of $549.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.