Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys 1,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,040. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

